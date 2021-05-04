Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 33,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,652. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64.

