Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $228.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.