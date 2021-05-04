Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

