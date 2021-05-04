Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

