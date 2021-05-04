Morgan Stanley Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $292.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Atlassian stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.07, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.06. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

