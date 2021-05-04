Morgan Stanley Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

