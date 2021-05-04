Morgan Stanley Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $473.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.33. MSCI has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

