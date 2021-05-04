Morgan Stanley Buys 9,442 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

USMC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

