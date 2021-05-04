Morgan Stanley Has $4.19 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,153,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

