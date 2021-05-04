Morgan Stanley Has $4.22 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

