Morgan Stanley Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $150.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $153.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

