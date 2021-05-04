Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

