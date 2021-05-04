Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Ebix worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ebix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ebix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ebix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $944.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

