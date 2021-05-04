Morgan Stanley Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $18.50

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.82 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.