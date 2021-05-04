Morgan Stanley Raises EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $35.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.