Morgan Stanley Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $478.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $361.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $362.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,453,000 after purchasing an additional 237,183 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

