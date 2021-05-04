Morgan Stanley Sells 42,731 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

