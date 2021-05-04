Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Mplx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 47,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.