Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. 133,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,001. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

