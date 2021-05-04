Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.02

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 29422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Mplx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.