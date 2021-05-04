M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

MTB stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

