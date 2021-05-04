MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTUAY stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTUAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.