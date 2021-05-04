Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.55 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00088529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00867075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.44 or 0.10018459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

