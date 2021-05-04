MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

MVBF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $470.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

