Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 286,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,019. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. On average, analysts predict that Myomo will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti raised their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

