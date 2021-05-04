Myriad Market Cap Reaches $13.66 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $372,762.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,222,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

