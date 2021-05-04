Nano (NANO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.22 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Nano has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $185.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00016918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,220.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.68 or 0.06161227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00566586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $972.48 or 0.01793546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.96 or 0.00722890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.22 or 0.00618256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.73 or 0.00449511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

