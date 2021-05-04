NaPoleonX Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $446.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00087098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.00877513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,412.96 or 0.09911534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043945 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

