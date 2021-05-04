Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. 13,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.29.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

