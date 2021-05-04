National Bank Financial Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.65.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 709,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,137. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

