National Bank Financial Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$202.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

LAS.A traded down C$4.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$191.49. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$135.00 and a twelve month high of C$199.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.