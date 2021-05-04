National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

NTIOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 2,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

