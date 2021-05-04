National Bankshares Analysts Give IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) a C$51.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$44.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.88. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

