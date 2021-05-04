National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 270,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,956. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

