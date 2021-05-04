Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Natus Medical has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.11-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.11-$0.18 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect Natus Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.88 million, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.