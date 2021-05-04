NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

