NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $53.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $15,193,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.