Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Silicom by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

