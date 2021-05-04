NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $349,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.