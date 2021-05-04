Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Cap of $235.99 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00009431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 80% higher against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $235.99 million and approximately $908,560.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance (CRYPTO:NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

