Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

