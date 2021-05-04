Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 31.5% in April

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 2,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NLST stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $470.01 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

