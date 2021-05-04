New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000.

Shares of FFTY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 36,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,558. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

