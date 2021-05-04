New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,055,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,707. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $125.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

