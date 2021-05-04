New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $361,000.

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $130.04.

