New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 82,959 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,959 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $131.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,653,639. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

