New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.20. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

