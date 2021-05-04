New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.13 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

