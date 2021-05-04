New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,298.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

