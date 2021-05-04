New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.14-0.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.